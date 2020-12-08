e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda on negativity around Bollywood: Of course it breaks you a little bit

Kriti Kharbanda on negativity around Bollywood: Of course it breaks you a little bit

Actor Kriti Kharbanda says the idea is to not give in to the negativity and to hold your own ground and to make sure that you come out victorious

bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:30 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently starred in web project, Taish.
Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently starred in web project, Taish.
         

Anyone who is a part of the Hindi film industry could not have remained unscathed by all the negativity that was happening all around, including Kriti Kharbanda. The actor says while she thinks there are two sides to the story, she could not help but get affected by it

“But I have always believed that this too shall pass and it has been one of my mottos in life. Yeh bhi nikal jaega. Of course it breaks you a little bit because you are hearing all this and there is just so much negativity thrown around you. But I think that was the battle, the idea is to not give in to the negativity and to hold your own ground and to make sure that you come out victorious,” she says.

For Kharbanda this is something that she has always strived for in life and adds that she loves her film industry and stands by it.

 

“I think that is what I do in my personal life and my professional life every single day. My commitment to my job does not change, I belong to the industry the Indian film fraternity and I am a proud member and actor of the India fraternity and that will never change,” she explains.

The 30-year-old says people who are throwing shade at the film industry without getting their facts right don’t realize that it is a workplace, a place to earn their livelihood for people like her.

“We are actors, we are here to not just entertain people but this is my job, this is my livelihood and this is how my house runs. Anyone shedding bad light on it is not fair. It is only because this industry is out in the open and it is also something that is under your constant eye and vision,” the Taish actor says.

But Kharbanda’s advice to everyone is to not get too affected by it all. “Agar koi hamara baare mein achha likhta hai toh firr koi bura bhi likhega and that is something that you accept it,” she adds.

The actor feels that one can’t over think about things beyond their control. “I have grown through this pandemic because I have finally realized what deserves my attention and what deserves my energy and what does not,” she concludes.

