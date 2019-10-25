e-paper
KTina first look: Disha Patani turns into a superstitious Punjabi girl, fans ask if it’s Ekta Kapoor’s biopic

Disha Patani has begun shooting for her film KTina, which is speculated to be producer Ekta Kapoor’s biopic.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Disha Patani has begun filming for her next film, titled KTina. The makers have released her first look from the film in which she is playing a religious, small town Punjabi girl.

Her first look shows her joining her hands in a ‘namaste’. She is dressed in a printed night suit and is wearing several beaded bracelets and precious gems on her fingers.

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first look on Instagram with the caption, “KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’ ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said ) but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins.”

KTina is being produced by Ekta, who is known for wearing similar bracelets and precious gems of astrological significance. Several of her hit TV shows and films also begin with the letter ‘K’. The film is being directed by Ashima Chibber and has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame.

 

Several of Disha Patani’s fans were also surprised to see her look and speculated about her character in the film. TV actor Karan Wahi also asked, “are we getting a BIOPIC of the one and only ?” A fan asked, “Is this Ekta Kapoor biopic?” Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha and TV actor Hiten Tejwani also laughed over her look in the comments section.

Also read: KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan was disappointed when a contestant praised Aishwarya Rai’s eyes, here’s why

Disha recently wrapped the shooting of her next film Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. It is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020 and will clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and was a hit with domestic collections of Rs 211 crore.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:26 IST

