KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan was disappointed when a contestant praised Aishwarya Rai’s eyes, here’s why

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:05 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati after his recent health scare and continues to keep up the humour quotient on the show. The actor gave a mixed response on Wednesday’s episode when a contestant praised his daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai’s eyes in front of him.

Amitabh asked a participant named Pooja Jha to name a film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya as siblings. The two had played brother and sister together in the film Josh. Besides giving the right answer, Pooja also said that she is a big fan of Aishwarya and loves her beautiful eyes.

Amitabh had a mixed reaction to Pooja’s statement and replied to her in a humourous manner. He said, “I am disappointed that you didn’t compliment my eyes but I will convey this to her.”

Aishwarya and the entire Bachchan family recently came together to celebrate Amitabh’s birthday. However, the actor was soon hospitalised, reportedly for regular check-up. He returned home after three days of stay at a Mumbai hospital.

Aishwarya had also shared a touching post for her father-in-law on Instagram along with a picture of him and her daughter Aaradhya. She wrote, “Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless and Love you Always.”

Amitabh has a long line-up of films, which reportedly includes Mani Ratnam’s Tamil multi-starrer, Ponniyin Selvan also starring Aishwarya. The film boasts of a huge starcast that also includes Vikram, Karthi, Mohan Babu, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul.

Amitabh has many more films in his kitty. He also already wrapped up the shooting of three Bollywood films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Brahmastra.

The Bachchans are reportedly set to host a star-studded Diwali party soon after a gap of two years. Filmfare reports that Amitabh’s party will likely be attended by Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and many others.

