Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party guest list revealed, Alia-Ranbir, Kajol-Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan expected to attend

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is expected to host a star-studded Diwali party after a gap of two years on Sunday. A tentative guest list is doing the rounds online.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Diwali in 2018.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will host a Diwali party for the first time in two years on Sunday, and a tentative guest list has been doing the rounds online. According to a Filmfare report, the party will see several of Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance.

Filmfare reports that Amitabh’s party will likely be attended by Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and many others.

 

Amitabh and his family did not host the annual party for the last two years. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father died in 2017, and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law died in 2018.

It was speculated that Amitabh wouldn’t host the party this year as well, after he was hospitalised for a few days recently. But the 77-year-old star is back at work already, and seems to be in good health. He took to his blog on Thursday to share that he has lost 5 kgs since his hospitalisation, much to the satisfaction of his extended family. “Yes... back to the grind... front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days’ work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC ‘Karmveer’ and a new cluster for the week... So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever and all else is forgotten,” he wrote.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan lost 5 kgs post health scare, says he was too fast for the cameras on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

In addition to the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has films such as Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund in the pipeline.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 19:13 IST

tags
