Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Bollywood star in Marvel’s Eternals, calls it the most ‘exciting, fun, epic’ project he’s ever done

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 14:08 IST

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a Bollywood star/superhero in Marvel’s upcoming film, Eternals, has said that it is the ‘most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project’ that he has ever been a part of. He also heaped praise on director Chloe Zhao.

In a tweet, Kumail wrote, “Working with Chloé has been one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences of my career. I’m excited to see her films for decades to come and grateful I get to be a small part of one of them. A visionary and a true filmmaker.”

But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 7, 2020

He continued, “I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It’s the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I’ve ever been a part of. And it’s massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day.”

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani gets swole for Marvel’s Eternals, shares pics: ‘Never thought I’d post a thirsty shirtless’

Eternals was originally slated for a November release, but has been moved to February to accommodate another Marvel movie, Black Widow. Marvel president Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that an LGBTQ relationship is ‘inherent’ to the film. “(An LGBTQ relationship in the film) was always sort of inherent in the story and the makeup of the different types of Eternals,” he said, adding, “I think it is extremely well done, and I look forward to that level of inclusion in our future movies being less of a topic.”

The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more