Kumar Sanu on his children pursuing a career in music: I didn’t force them, it was their decision

Singer Kumar Sanu, whose children — daughter Shannon Kumar and son Jaan Kumar Sanu — have decided to follow in his footsteps and pursue singing, says that he never pushed them to be musicians. He just wanted them to follow their dream, and turns out, music was their calling. “Interestingly, they both have been following in my footsteps. I never forced them to choose music as their career, it was their own decision. I believe that they (children) should be allowed to purse their dreams. Doing so will always help them come up with good work and extraordinary results. That will also make the parents feel proud,” he says.

Telling us about his kids’ journey in the music industry, the singer, who ruled the charts in the ‘90s, says, “My daughter sings in English and we recently came up with a song titled It’s Magical. It is a fusion of English and Hindi lyrics. Shannon has sung in English and I have sung the Hindi lyrics,” he says. About his son, he says, “My son is interested in working on covers. He has recently recomposed song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun from film Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995).”

The singer says that while people might feel that having a famous father helps, his Los-Angeles based daughter does not have it easy “My daughter is struggling to get some work in Hollywood because nobody knows me there, but for my son, it is not so difficult. Most importantly, I believe that their hard work and passion bags them work.”

The tiger of Bollywood songs (nicknamed by music composer Nadeem-Shravan), the 60 year-old singer believes that technology has made singing an easy task for the new Bollywood singers. “We have done so much hard work in our time. There used to be so many people sitting on different instruments and working on a song, but nowadays, a single musical instrument can help you out in so many ways,” he says.

The singer says that he feels happy when lakhs of people come to see his performance. “Despite having so many new Bollywood songs, it is really a proud moment when people still come to listen to my songs,” says Sanu who has sung the popular numbers like Saanson Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Chura Ke Dil Mera and others.