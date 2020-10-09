Kunal Kemmu: Box office precedes everything whether it’s talent or content

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:23 IST

The functioning of the film industry has ben under a constant and strict scrutiny for the last few months. Kunal Kemmu is one actor who has spoken about the lack of level-playing field, and he says unfortunately in Bollywood, it all boils down to the box office.

“The business model of the film industry has been established, and it is one where it is driven by box office. Box office precedes everything, from the business perspective, it precedes talent, it precedes content. Sometimes if a film opens big on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that is all that matters to a person who is backing films,” shares Kemmu.

Admitting that it is the biggest failing of the industry, the actor feels that is where the whole problem starts. “That is where the issues lies with talent being pitched who has a support system behind them which leads to favouritism and groupism. All this unfortunately now comes under one big umbrella called nepotism and everybody is talking about that,” he explains.

However, Kemmu notes that not every problem is related to that as the industry is not just a solo department. The actor says that there is a need for a level playing field in the marketing and distribution aspect as well.

“It is an ecosystem. There’s an internal process of a film that starts with producers and directors then it goes beyond that process to the marketing, promotion, distribution and eventually exhibition. It becomes about what kind of shows a film get, discussions about will it get muscled out by the stronger players. If there is too much competition, you might not get any show or not get a release,” he explains.

While the Lootcase actor agrees that everything eventually depends upon the audiences, Kemmu notes that more often than not they do not even have the option of choice.

“Yes, the consumer is the one who has to make all the decisions and make a difference. But bechara consumers also has to be aware of his options. A lot of time the consumer is like we have the money but we don’t know when the film came and went. They want to see the film but the film is not available at a theatre they want to go, it is only available at 10:50 at night in some obscure location. All those things become problematic,” Kemmu shares.

The actor feels there is a dire need for some introspection in the film industry. “Everybody who is part of this ecosystem is responsible. We all need to tighten up those screws. I agree that it is not going to be all hunky dory because it is a competitive industry, but I think we will have a slightly better responsible way of functioning,” he concludes.