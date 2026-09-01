Delhi receives 1,000 tonnes of onions from Centre for sale at ₹35/kg: Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI New Delhi: Workers transfer sacks of onions from the ‘Kanda Express’ onto trucks after the special goods train arrived from Nashik, Maharashtra, at Adarsh Nagar Railway Station in New Delhi, India, on August 28, 2026. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

The Centre will provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi to be sold to consumers at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The onions would be sold through fair price shops and a mobile van in each of the city’s 13 districts that will travel to different areas including locations where access to fair price shops may be limited.

The move comes amid mounting concerns over onion prices that are retailing between ₹50 and 70 per kg in many areas. The Delhi government said the subsidised stock would help maintain adequate supplies and ensure that the essential kitchen staple remains affordable for consumers.

Gupta said the government was closely monitoring the availability and prices of onions and would take steps to ensure that there was no shortage of onions, the base ingredient of many Indian dishes.

The government said its priority was to ensure that essential food items remain available to residents at reasonable prices.

The Delhi government said it would take necessary measures to maintain adequate availability and protect consumers from a sharp rise in prices.