CM Dhami orders time-bound review of SC/ST atrocity cases in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure timely justice, security and support for every person affected by offences covered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Chairing a meeting of the vigilance and monitoring committee in the Secretariat, Dhami said the panel’s meetings should go beyond reviews and ensure that affected persons receive their rights and assistance without delays.

He directed officials to review cases registered under the Act since 2024 where investigation remains pending, identify the reasons for delays and ensure time-bound disposal on priority. Long-pending and serious cases should be pursued through coordination among police, administration and prosecution. Pending matters before special courts should also be reviewed regularly, he said.

Dhami directed that special public prosecutors be made available where required for effective representation of cases. He also asked officials to ensure that admissible relief payments reach victims without delay, with reviews of cases where assistance has been delayed.

The Chief Minister said support should extend beyond financial assistance. Affected families should be linked, where eligible, with healthcare, education, security, rehabilitation and government schemes. Children whose education is affected should receive scholarships and educational assistance.

He also called for regular training of police personnel on the Act, investigation of sensitive cases and treatment of victims. A digital monitoring system is to be developed to track investigation, court status, relief payments and other assistance.

Officials were asked to strengthen coordination among police, social welfare, education, health, revenue and other departments, and conduct awareness campaigns in rural and remote areas.

The meeting was informed that 189 cases were registered under the Act in 2024, 157 in 2025 and 116 up to September 15, 2026, of which 25 were under investigation.