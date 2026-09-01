New Delhi, The Delhi Zoo's lone Egyptian vulture Jatayu, which has spent more than two decades without a mate, will finally have company, with authorities in talks with two zoos in other states to find a suitable pairing for the ageing bird. Delhi Zoo: Jatayu to finally get a mate after two decades; other singles await partners

Jatayu was rescued after it migrated to Delhi and was brought to the National Zoological Park more than 20 years ago. Since then, it has been the only Egyptian vulture housed there as other inmates died due to age and health related issues.

A Delhi Zoo official told PTI that discussions are currently underway with two zoos for a possible pairing for Jatayu. However, the process is still in a preliminary stage and the zoo has not disclosed the names of the institutions being considered for the proposed arrangement.

"Talks are on with two zoos for the pairing," he said, adding that they would be able to share details only after the proposed transfer or exchange is formally worked out.

He said that the zoo is also looking at conservation facilities in Pinjore, Haryana, where officials are scheduled to visit on September 6 to understand the ongoing vulture breeding and conservation programme.

The vulture breeding and conservation centre at Pinjore has been working on conservation breeding of critically endangered Gyps vultures and has also undertaken programmes to release captive-bred birds into the wild. The facility is jointly run by the Haryana Forest Department and the Bombay Natural History Society.

Egyptian vultures generally begin breeding at around four to five years of age and form long-term pair bonds. They typically lay one egg per breeding season, with both parents involved in incubation and raising the chick.

The species can live for around 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity, allowing individuals to remain reproductively active for several years.

The official said birds and other animals cannot simply be brought to the zoo from such facilities and are acquired through established mechanisms such as animal exchange programmes or gifts. Any vulture brought to Delhi would therefore have to come through one of these approved arrangements.

Jatayu is not the only one. The National Zoological Park is seeking partners for 16 species represented either by lone individuals or same-sex groups, with some animals having remained without mates for several years, as part of efforts to boost breeding and introduce fresh bloodlines.

The zoo's two male ostriches, both around seven to eight years old, have been without female partners since they were brought from Chhatbir Zoo in 2021. A nine-year-old female rhea has also remained without a mate since arriving at the zoo in 2018, according to an official.

The zoo is also seeking a female partner for a male barn owl that has been alone since 2022. Other animals for which partners are being sought include a male Indian grey hornbill, grey langur, small Indian civet and black swan, he said.

He said that an 18-year-old female rhinoceros is another case. She had briefly been paired with a male brought to Delhi in 2024, but the male died in 2025. The zoo is now looking for another male for her, while its black bear group consists of four females following the death of a male in 2024.

Zoo officials have said multiple animal exchange proposals are at different stages of discussion with zoos in several states. The immediate focus is on pairing single-sex animals, while also introducing fresh genetic bloodlines into the zoo's collection.

The effort to find companions for lone animals comes as the zoo is also working on a broader plan to expand its collection. Under a proposed modernisation plan, the National Zoological Park has identified 109 new species and 2,943 animals for acquisition, which would take its planned collection to 201 species.

The proposed acquisitions include cheetahs, New World monkeys, mouse deer and butterflies, besides several other mammals, birds, reptiles and insects. Mouse deer are also proposed to be reintroduced to the zoo after nearly three decades, while animals are expected to be sourced mainly through exchanges with other zoos.

The expansion plan comes after the zoo's collection declined from 99 species three years ago to 92 species currently, with around 1,255 animals. Several species, including chimpanzees, giraffes and zebras, have disappeared from the collection over the years, while African elephants are also absent.

The modernisation proposal also envisages new and upgraded enclosures, habitat-based zoning, rejuvenation of water bodies and improved veterinary facilities. A dedicated rescue and rehabilitation centre, biodiversity trails and specialised facilities for different groups of animals are also part of the broader plan.

For now, however, the focus remains on finding a companion for Jatayu. The bird could soon have a chance at pairing if the ongoing discussions with the two zoos result in a suitable exchange or gift.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.