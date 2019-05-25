Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya sings ‘happy birthday papa’ on a mini piano. Watch video

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 36th birthday on Saturday and got a special gift from his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She performed on her toy piano as she sang “happy birthday papa” for him before bursting into laughter.

Kunal shared the video of her birthday wish on his Instagram and wrote, “The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!!” Dressed in a cotton dress with her hair tied in two ponytails, Inaaya can be seen performing like a musician on her little piano while singing the birthday song. Overwhelmed by her musical act, actor Dia Mirza reacted to the picture saying, “Awwwww mera chotaaaaa pyaara babyyyy Love you soooooo much Inaaya.”

Kunal ringed in his birthday at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s residence where they hosted a party for him. All from Ranbir Kapoor with girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Neha Dhupia with husband and actor Angad Bedi had joined him at his birthday bash. Kareena’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and their several other friends were also spotted at her house on Friday.

Kunal had shared pictures from the party and can be seen sharing a hug with Kareena, who was seen in a yellow dress. He can be seen giving Saif Ali Khan a kiss and wife Soha Ali Khan a hug in the other pictures. Neha also shared a few pictures from the bash as they ate, drank and clicked several pictures on the occasion.

Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s bash as they celebrate Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. See pics

Kunal was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Kalank which failed to impress at the box office. The film also starred Alia, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. He will now be seen in the much-awaited sequel of Go Goa Gone that also starred his brother-in-law Saif. He also has Aditya and Disha Patani’s film, Malang in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 25, 2019 15:30 IST