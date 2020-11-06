Laxmii: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani get support from Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in empowering video, titled Ab Hamari Baari Hai

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:32 IST

A new spoken word song from the film Laxmii has been shared online. Titled Ab Hamari Baari Hai, the video features the film’s lead actors, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, and transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

“Nazar se bachne ke liye toh bahot tikke laga liye, nazariya badalne wala tikka lagane ki #AbHamariBaariHai,” wrote Akshay in a tweet, sharing the video. The one-and-a-half minute video has been shot in black and white, with the colour red highlighted.

It features Akshay reciting the lyrics, about acceptance and tolerance -- especially for the historically oppressed transgender community. The video ends with the two actors and Laxmi embracing.

Sharing her thoughts on the film’s trailer, Laxmi had previously written on Twitter, “I really enjoyed the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb! Maybe there is something special in the name.” Akshay had replied, “This means a lot Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai (The name is indeed very special).”

This was when the film was titled Laxmmi Bomb, but after running into trouble with a fringe outfit, the filmmakers decided to change the title to Laxmii.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of his Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is slated for a November 9 release on Disney+ Hotstar.

