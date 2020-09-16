e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Laxmmi Bomb teaser: Akshay Kumar film to release on Nov 9 on Disney+ Hotstar, actor promises a big blast on Diwali

Laxmmi Bomb teaser: Akshay Kumar film to release on Nov 9 on Disney+ Hotstar, actor promises a big blast on Diwali

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on the Diwali weekend this year i.e November 9. This is the actor’s first direct-to-digital release.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar's still from Laxmmi Bomb teaser.
Akshay Kumar’s still from Laxmmi Bomb teaser.
         

Akshay Kumar has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, in which he will be seen in the role of a transgender. The actor unveiled a new teaser and announced that the film will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar around Diwali this year. It will be streaming online from November 9 onwards.

The new teaser opens with a caption: ‘When the outcast becomes outraged’ as Akshay is seen as a moustached man transforming into a transgender. A voice echoes in the background, “Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi, Laxmmi Hoga (Now your name will not be Laxman, you will be known as Laxmmi).” A bleeding wound is also seen forming at the centre of his forehead as he transforms into a different avatar.

 

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP ! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara.”

The horror comedy is a remake of Tamil blockbuster film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, will be making his Hindi directorial debut with this one. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar and many others.

The first look from the film showed Akshay applying kohl to his eyes. The other look showed an angry Akshay, dressed up as a woman in a sari and bangles, standing in front of a Hindu deity. In June, Akshay had unveiled another new look of his character on Instagram. The actor’s face can be seen rimmed in blue hues, as he is seen donning a big red bindi on his forehead. The poster read, “Jiss din sach main mere saamne bhoot aaya na...toh maa kasam chudiyaan pehen lunga. (The day a ghost will really appear in front of me...I swear, will wear bangles that day).” Akshay unveiled another spooky poster of the movie, wherein a lady is seen holding a trident as she poses in ‘Natraj’ posture while donning a red sari.

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming horror-drama, Laxmmi Bomb by live interaction on Hotstar Disney Plus, Akshay had called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”, he said that he was looking forward to doing the film.

