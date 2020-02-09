LK Advani gets emotional at Shikara screening, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is ‘humbled’. Watch video

bollywood

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani got emotional during a special screening of Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits and could not hold back his tears. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989 and 1990.

A video was shared by the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films on Instagram. “Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir,” the caption read.

In the 48-second clip, the director is seen kneeling beside the politician and trying to console him as he gets teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, Shikara has also received praise from Titanic director James Cameron, who called the film a “masterpiece”, as per a blurb at the end of its second teaser. Bollywood star Aamir Khan also endorsed the film.

Wishing Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the entire team of Shikara, Aamir wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told.”

Shikara, which hit the theatres on February 7, has performed above expectations at the box office. The film, starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles, earned Rs 3.05 crore in the first two days of its release.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra told IANS that Shikara, which marks his comeback to direction after 13 years, has been his toughest film till date. “I have done much work in all these years but this was perhaps my most challenging as I had to remain dispassionate as a moviemaker to depict the truth, and yet make a compelling argument that the only solution to such hatred is love. That is at the centre of my movie. The love between Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti (the protagonists), Shanti is also my mother’s name by the way, is a binding factor which forces us to think beyond hatred,” he said.

