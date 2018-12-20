Lokmat Awards 2018: When Ranveer Singh played Cupid, introduced Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan. See pics, videos

It is the awards season in Bollywood. After last week’s Star Screen awards, it was time for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018, and attending the function were a host of Bollywood stars including senior actors like Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff and latest star kids to make a film debut —Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Also seen were Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Urvashi Rautela and Zero director Aanand L Rai. Fashion designers Abu Janu-Sandeep Khosla and Masaba Gupta were spotted there too as was TV actor Amna Sharif.

A funny video of Sara and Ranveer, who are in the midst of Simmba promotions, is online where the actor greets Kartik and then leads him to Sara and introduces him to her. What’s more, he makes the two hold hands as well. Naughty that he is, he says: “Glad, you guys have met” with a mischievous grin on his face. It may be recalled that on Koffee With Karan, Sara had expressed a desire to date Kartik.

Meanwhile, all the stars turned up in their glittery best—while Janhvi chose a shiny, figure-flaunting white gown, Sara channelled her desi chic avatar in a white shimmery lehenga. Kartik looked dapper in a red and white western suit, while Ranveer was his maverick self in a tiger-printed black and gold jacket and black t-shirt and pants. The highlight of his look was, of course, Bappi Lahiri-inspired gold chains.

(From left) Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh at Lokmat awards 2018 in Mumbai.

On the work front, all the stars have their hands full—after Simmba, Ranveer has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht while Kartik has Luka Chupi with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi is a busy bee with Karan Johar’s directorial Takht and another unnamed Dharma Productions where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. Sara made an impressive debut with Kedarnath earlier this month and will be seen with Ranveer in Simmba. Check out the pictures and video from the awards here:

