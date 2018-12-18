Sara Ali Khan says grandmother Sharmila Tagore messaged mom Amrita Singh after Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan is proud that her performance in Kedarnath could bring her family together, even if it was for just 30 seconds. The actor said in a recent interview that her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore, had messaged her mother, Amrita Singh, to congratulate her after Kedarnath’s release.

Sara told DNA, “Dadi is extremely proud. She is getting a lot of messages from people and she messaged mom which was a big one for me. I think dadi messaging mom, after you know... life, that we have, that was really something. That’s amazing. If as a character, you can bring audiences together and as an individual you can bring your family together for 30 seconds also, that’s something.”

Sara’s mother, Amrita Singh, was married to her father, Saif Ali Khan, from 1991 to 2004. Saif is now married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has son Taimur.

In a recent interview to IANS, Sharmila had spoken about her granddaughter. “Yes, I am so excited about her debut. I am very impressed by her... though I don’t see why her self confidence should surprise me. But whether it was Koffee With Karan, Rajeev Masand, BBC — her confidence, humility and charm made me so happy. It’s so heartwarming to see her the way she has turned out. When asked what she’s doing in films after going to Columbia University she said the education was for her growth as a person and not for a career. She’s never tongue-tied. And how well she stood up for her father on Karan Johar’s show. I am really proud of her,” she said.

Sara and Saif had appeared in an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan recently, in which they hashed out certain aspects of their relationship. Sara will quickly move on to the release of her second film, Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Rohit Shetty. Co-produced by Karan, the film will be released on December 28.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath has stayed rock steady at the box office, surpassing Rs 50 crore in collection in its second week, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:48 IST