Not just Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, here are all Bollywood debuts of 2018 that made news

The year 2018 has witnessed an induction of a lot of young talent into Bollywood. Several famous star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan tried their luck on the silver screen amid the nepotism debate. There was also no dearth of popular faces from other industries like Dulquer Salmaan from south cinema and Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy from television who took the plunge in Bollywood. Here are the new members of the Hindi film industry and how they fared in their debuts.

Dulquer Salmaan (centre) in Karwaan with Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan.

Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan made a remarkable debut in Karwaan, which was essentially an Irrfan Khan vehicle and had the actor playing at the top of his powers. The moody road trip film was the perfect launch for Dulquer whose understated performance won over the audience. As a man caught in the daily rut who is coming to terms with his father’s death and the baggage of that relationship, Dulquer was the perfect foil to Irrfan’s performance. Another actor who broke into Hindi films with Karwaan was Mithila Palkar, who is known for her performances in webseries such as Little Things. Her character was a millennial and way more full of life than her two co-travellers on this road trip, she brought freshness to the film.

Ishaan and Janhvi in Dhadak.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in bittersweet circumstances. Her first film came out months after the death of her mother, actor Sridevi. The star kid had a special connect with the audience -- they not just waited to witness her acting talent but to also look for traces of her late mother. While the moviegoers could not ignore her peculiar accent in the trailer, her fresh face and her slight resemblance with Sridevi did enough to pull them to the theatres. HT reviewer Raja Sen called her “better in scenes with typical Bollywood arches” but said that she “fails whenever it’s about enacting pain.” Despite getting mixed response, Dhadak emerged a hit with lifetime collections of over Rs 70 crore.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter only has appreciation coming his way and has been accepted by the moviegoers for his talent. The son of actor Neelima Azeem and brother of actor Shahid Kapoor made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, which was followed by his more commercial film Dhadak. His acting ability has been duly noted by the critics and the audience.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made an assured debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Not only her performance but her promotional appearances made news for her confidence and screen presence. Her looks and nuances unintentionally reminded the audience of her mother. Her debut got a mixed response from the critics but worked fine at the box office with collections of around Rs 50 crore in 10 days. She will be seen later this year in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Warina and Aayush in Loveyatri.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma had the perfect launch a debutant can hope for. The brother-in-law of Salman Khan made his debut in a love story but the film failed to enthuse both the critics and the fans. Not only the film fell flat due to unimpressive script and poor direction, Aayush’s acting skills were also questioned.

Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain is among the chosen few launched by Salman Khan in Bollywood opposite Aayush. While he could not impress the moviegoers, Warina did grab attention for her fresh face and glam appeal. Unfortunately, she was as clueless as her co-star in the film.

Banita in the film titled October.

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu is better known as the October girl as she made her debut with this Shoojit Sircar film with Varun Dhawan in the lead. The newcomer was liked by the audience as she brought a whiff of freshness to the world of films. Though she had little to do in her debut with her character in coma, she did convey a lot with her eyes.

Radhika in Pataakha.

Radhika Madan

If there is a debutant who does not have superstar relatives and has still made an impact is Radhika Madan. The television actor who is known to the small screen audience for playing the lead in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha. The actor chose a non-glamourous role but true to the Vishal Bhardwaj film’s title, it was firecracker of a debut. The film may not have earned too many crores at the box office but was praised by the critics and raised curiosity among the audience.

Mouni Roy in Gold.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular faces on the small screen and it didn’t take much to notice her on the silver screen. The actor made her debut with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar, which tugged at the heartstrings of the moviegoers with the much-needed dose of patriotism on Independence Day. HT review called her the “right mixture of crotchety and charming” as she won hearts with her typical Bengali accent that came handy for the role.

Rohan Mehra in Baazaar.

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra, son of popular yesteryear actor Vinod Mehra, made a forgettable debut in Bollywood with Baazaar. He got to play the lead in this Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte starrer but neither his unpolished acting skills nor the script offered any hope that could save the movie from sinking at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:08 IST