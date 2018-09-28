Mouni Roy’s birthday celebrations in Greece are a dream come true. See pics

Mouni Roy is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actor says she usually likes to bring in the day with her close friends and family, and get out-of-town to rejuvenate. Talking about her plans this year, she says, “I am in Greece with five of my closest friends. Athens has a lot of history, so I’m quite excited and looking forward to exploring the 5000 year old history there. Visiting Mykonos will be the fun part of the trip, and there are enough days for all of us to accommodate whatever we want to do every day.”

Mouni adds that from all the gifts she has received over the years, a special present by her father remains her favourite. “It was one of the early edition binding copy of Jane Austen’s all seven novels, which is really close to my heart,” says the actor, who is bad with setting resolutions as she can’t keep up with them.

Mouni made her Hindi film debut this year opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. And now, the actor has Made In China and Brahmastra in her kitty. Mouni is extremely happy to have received these opportunities. Recently, she wrapped up the first schedule of Made In China and is already impressed with Rajkummar’s acting chops. “He has brilliant sensibilities when it comes to approaching scenes. He takes it to another level. It’s like seeing a magician do his tricks beautifully and organically. So it’s been an honour,” says the Naagin actor.

And for her, Brahmastra, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was no less than a surreal experience. “It was a brilliant set-up with a superlative team, great actors, and very helpful co-stars,” says Mouni, who has had a great year work-wise. “It has been a roller coaster — I have learnt a lot by being part of some extremely beautiful projects. I’m thankful to God for whatever surprises I received along the way this year,” she signs off.

When asked what is the biggest struggle to sustain in Bollywood, Mouni said, “I’ve just started out. I don’t really know and understand all of that. But I believe that if you do your work with utmost honesty, that’s all you really need to think about.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:43 IST