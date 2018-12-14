Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 14, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mumbai Police wrongly calls out Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan for using phone while driving. A ‘regular’ dust-up ensued

Mumbai Police, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are in the middle of a rather ‘special’ face-off. It all started with Sonam tweeting a video of Dulquer ostensibly using his phone while driving. But as it turned out, it was a false alert.

bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2018 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dalquer Salmaan,Sonam Kapoor,Mumbai Police
Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan star together in The Zoya Factor.

If you flout traffic rules in Mumbai, the entire wrath of the police comes cascading down on you whether you are a celeb or ‘regular folk’. Varun Dhawan is a star who knows this well and now The Zoya Factor cast -- Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-- got a taste of it too. The Mumbai Police called him out for engaging in unsafe driving, after Sonam shared a video of what appeared like Dulquer using his phone while driving.

Sonam, however corrected the police on the social media and mentioned that the car was actually being towed by a truck. She tweeted in his defence, “We weren’t driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I’m glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal @dulQuer.”

The Mumbai Police deleted the video but replied, “We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone.” In another tweet, they wrote, ”For us, No Mumbaikar is ‘regular’ they are all ‘special’! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn’t ‘rigged’. @sonamakapoor.”

Salmaan later justified his side of the story, “Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting. #notawierdo.”

He added, “@MumbaiPolice The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn’t steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also this particular car cannot steer itself.” He also shared a video captured by him to justify his side of the story.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:31 IST

tags

more from bollywood