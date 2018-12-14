Mumbai Police wrongly calls out Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan for using phone while driving. A ‘regular’ dust-up ensued

If you flout traffic rules in Mumbai, the entire wrath of the police comes cascading down on you whether you are a celeb or ‘regular folk’. Varun Dhawan is a star who knows this well and now The Zoya Factor cast -- Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-- got a taste of it too. The Mumbai Police called him out for engaging in unsafe driving, after Sonam shared a video of what appeared like Dulquer using his phone while driving.

Sonam, however corrected the police on the social media and mentioned that the car was actually being towed by a truck. She tweeted in his defence, “We weren’t driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I’m glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal @dulQuer.”

The Mumbai Police deleted the video but replied, “We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone.” In another tweet, they wrote, ”For us, No Mumbaikar is ‘regular’ they are all ‘special’! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn’t ‘rigged’. @sonamakapoor.”

Salmaan later justified his side of the story, “Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting. #notawierdo.”

He added, “@MumbaiPolice The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn’t steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also this particular car cannot steer itself.” He also shared a video captured by him to justify his side of the story.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:31 IST