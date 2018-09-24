LoveYatri song Dholida: Aayush Sharma needs peppier beats, better editing and a hairband

The fifth and quite possibly the final song for Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s debut movie, LoveYatri is out. The video,like always, was shared by Aayush’s brother-in-law and film’s producer Salman Khan on Twitter on Monday.

Unlike most of the previous songs from the film, Dholida, fails to impress. The song, intended as a Navratri dance number, is slower that you’d expect a dance number to be. The beats are shallow and even the vocals seem lazier. However, you could make good use of it as the one slow song everyone catches their breath on before launching into a Dholi Taaro or a Nagada Sang Dhol.

The video shows the lead couple of the movie swinging in embellished clothes to garba beats. Aayush is seen with a little Band-Aid on his temples and big, shaggy hair. The bad editing of the video shows Aayush with shaggy and gelled-up hair one after another and is a big distraction. He swings around Wareena with his hair dancing on its own and you feeling like getting him a few clips or hairbands.

Previously, Akh Lad Jaave, Chogaada and Tera Hua proved to be good songs. Akh Lad Jaave was a club song, Chogaada was the peppier garba number that Dholida was supposed to be and Tera Hua was the usual romantic song by Atif Aslam.

Loveyatri—previously titled Loveratri—has been surrounded in controversies due to its name. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was irked by the title Loveratri, which according to them was distorting the meaning of Hindu festival, Navratri. Later, a Bihar court had ordered an FIR to be lodged against Salman, saying the title hurts religious sentiments and promotes vulgarity.

The actor said it was difficult for him to understand the reason behind the controversy as the film has not been watched by anybody yet. It is set to release on October 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 12:46 IST