Ludhiana farmers reportedly upset with Salman Khan-starrer shoot, makers deny any such incidents

Makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-talked-about film Bharat, deny facing any trouble while filming in the Ballowal village of Ludhiana. According to a report in Jagran, Wagah Border was recreated in the fields on Ludhiana and 19 acres of land was rented from local farmers for the same. The latter were paid an amount of about ₹80 thousand per acre. It was reported that the farmers of the adjacent farms in Jodha village, who were not being able to access their farms because of the films set, objected to the shoot.

However, when we contacted the director of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, he denied any such developements. “Nothing of this sort has happened. These are just some rumours that have been floating. We have been shooting very peacefully here. The city and the people are supporting us and everyone is very happy. Such speculation is not to be trusted,” he says.

Nikhil Namit, the co-producer of the film, also voiced the same. He said that he was unhappy with such “fictitious reports” being circulated, and that “everything is untrue,”to which “no importance” should be given.

Bharat is a human drama, which is a remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father that released in 2014. The film that some time back finished it’s international schedule also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

