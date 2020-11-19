e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ludo actor Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years: ‘Auditioned for 50-60 ads in a month, gained 14 kgs’

Ludo actor Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years: ‘Auditioned for 50-60 ads in a month, gained 14 kgs’

Ludo actor Rohit Saraf has recalled a ‘bad phase’ early in his career, when a film he starred in got shelved, and he couldn’t land a single job in two years.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Rohit Saraf will soon be seen in Mismatched.
Rohit Saraf will soon be seen in Mismatched.
         

Actor Rohit Saraf has said that there was a period in his career when he couldn’t land even an ad gig, let alone a film role. Rohit was recently seen in the ensemble drama Ludo, and will soon be seen in the web series Mismatched.

In an interview, he said that for around two years, he was struggling to get a job, and that he gained 14 kgs during this time.

He told Pinkvilla, “There was a very bad phase for me where for two years, I did not get any work, and this was initially when I started, in 2014-15. I did not do any work during that time, I did not even get ads. I would audition for 50-60 ads in a month and would get nothing. It affected me not just mentally but also physically. I put on 14 KGs in those two years. It was a very bad phase. I think it is important to have those phases too because if it is just an upward ride, you wouldn’t know what down feels like.”

Rohit said that this happened after he had finished shooting for a big film, produced by John Abraham. The film was shelved. “Of course, that time made me learn so much. But even then while speaking about it, it gives me a chill down my spine,” he said.

Also read: Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

He added, “I can’t tell you how scary it can be for an artist to be in a space where they don’t know where the light is at the end of the tunnel.” He thanked his therapist and everyone else who supported him.

Rohit gained further prominence with a supporting role in last year’s The Sky is Pink, which also featured Zaira Wasim, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. He has also appeared in Dear Zindagi and Hichki.

