Made in China postpones release, avoids clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Prabhas’ Saaho

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s upcoming film Made in China was all set to release over the Independence Day weekend next year. However, the release has now been postponed with the film hitting the theatres two weeks later now on August 30.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy... #MadeInChina gets a new release date: 30 Aug 2019... Directed by Mikhil Musale... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... The producer had released #Stree on 31 Aug 2018 (sic).”

Akshay Kumar, who typically schedules his movie releases around Independence Day and Republic Day, continues the tradition and had announced that his film Mission Mangal would release on August 15. John Abraham’s Batla House is also slated to release on August 15, with Baahubali actor Prabhas’ Saaho also booking the same release date. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy... #MadeInChina gets a new release date: 30 Aug 2019... Directed by Mikhil Musale... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... The producer had released #Stree on 31 Aug 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2018

Made in China has avoided the clash with these big films. producer Dinesh Vijan, who also bankrolled Stree, instead choosing the end of August for his film.

Made in China is about the life of Raghu and Rukmini, a married couple. Rajkummar had earlier introduced the characters on his social media and tweeted, “Meet Raghu & Rukmini. This Independence Day be independent #MadeInChina on 15th August, 2019! Mark your calendars!”

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:41 IST