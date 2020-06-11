Madhuri Dixit says she is unaware of Khal Nayak sequel confirmed by Subhash Ghai: ‘That’s news to me’

bollywood

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai may have confirmed the sequel to his 1993 hit Khal Nayak, but the film’s leading lady, Madhuri Dixit, is unaware of the developments. The original also starred actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

In an interview with IANS, when Madhuri was asked about the follow-up to Khal Nayak, she said, “That’s news to me. I have no idea. It is a surprise for me.”

Madhuri’s song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was one of the highlights of Khal Nayak. When asked if she would like to be a part of its sequel, she said, “It depends on the script, how they are planning to do, where they want to shoot. I think we will take things as they come.”

Khal Nayak revolves around the attempt to capture a gangster named Ballu (Sanjay) after he escapes from the custody of Inspector Ram (Jackie). Ram’s girlfriend, sub-inspector Ganga, attempts to salvage his reputation and goes undercover as a dancer to capture Ballu herself.

Earlier this year, Subhash Ghai confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that a sequel to Khal Nayak is on the cards. “For the last six-seven months we have only been creating content and now, I’m ready with two bound scripts - a sequel to Khal Nayak and a remake of my first directorial, Kalicharan,” he said.

The filmmaker said that Sanjay was the one who encouraged him to write a sequel, which will take off from where the original ended. “Part 2, which took us two years to script, starts with Ballu coming out of prison. It will also feature a younger villain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has been keeping busy during the lockdown. She often shares pictures of her dance sessions at home on Instagram. She also released a new single, Candle, which brings a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once shoots resume, Madhuri will be back on the sets of the show Dance Deewane, which she judges along with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

