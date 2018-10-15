Scrap decision to give land for Subhash Ghai’s film school, says BJP leader

A Mumbai BJP leader demanded on Sunday that the Maharashtra government revoke its decision to give land to filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his film school here in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The veteran Bollywood filmmaker has been accused of rape and molestation in the last few days, as the #MeToo movement continues to sweep social media.

“In view of sexual harassment charges on Subhash Ghai and police complaint filed, 5.5 acre land leased by govt in Film City for Subhash Ghai’s film school, be reverted,” tweeted Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit. Gupta tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and culture minister Vinod Tawde in his tweet.

In view of sexual harrasment charges on Subhash Ghai and police complaint filed, 5.5 acre land leased by govt in Film City for Subhash Ghai’s film school, be reverted.@CMOMaharashtra @vinodtawde pic.twitter.com/1JzHo485uG — Vivekanand Gupta (@vivekanandg) October 14, 2018

The BJP leader also pledged his support to the ongoing Me Too movement adding, “We need to support those women. Its only dey who know d pain,suffering,trauma, they have gone thru all dis years.Those who r trying to target few individuals r doing injustice to #MeToo. I have offered legal help pro bono to #MeTooLet law take it’s own course.”

The BJP-led state government cleared a proposal to lease 5.5 acres of land to Ghai in Film City in Mumbai at a cabinet meeting two weeks ago. Gupta’s demand that the decision be scrapped came as an actor-model filed a complaint against the filmmaker on Saturday for allegedly molesting her.

Before that, writer Mahima Kukreja had shared screen-shots of a private conversation with a woman on Twitter who levelled rape charges against Ghai. She had shared screenshots of her private conversation on Twitter with the alleged victim who was a ‘credible media/lit personality’. The alleged victim had told Mahima that the incident happened when she was ‘working with Subhash Ghai on a film’ on the pretext of being a ‘mentor’ to her. However, the filmmaker had denied all accusations against him.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

