Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Maharashtra Police uses 3 Idiots pic to warn people against triple riding, R Madhavan assures them he follows all the rules

R Madhavan proved that he is one law-abiding citizen in a reply to a tweet from Maharashtra Police.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starred together in 3 Idiots.
Actor R Madhavan had the perfect response to a 3 Idiots picture shared by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. Using a picture of all three main characters of the hit 2009 film, the police tried to warn commuters against triple riding.

The photo showed Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi riding a single scooter, without any helmets. The text next to the photo read, ‘Triple seat. Jaane Nahi Dege Tujhe (We will not let you go)’ The police’s tweet also read, “Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan.”

 

Madhavan replied with a picture of his own from real life. In it, he is seen riding a bike all by himself and even wearing a helmet. “I agree WHOLE Heartedly...,” he wrote in his tweet.

The actors fans loved his response. “You are superb Sir. My Fav,” wrote one. However, some recommended him to wear a full helmet for better protection.

The star cast and crew of 3 Idiots recently celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary. Boman Irani, who played the popular role of the dean Viru ‘Virus’ Sahastrabuddhe got nostalgic. “I am pleasantly surprised that people actually like an unhappy character like Virus. He is so negative. I have never thought Virus would be a character people would catch on with because of the negativity but it seems that more times the people watch this movie, the character becomes more relatable. Also, the character redeemed himself in the end and that’s what helps add to the relatable nature of the character. I am so grateful that the film is loved. People should choose to love a character. Viewers have the real power over cinema -- it is because of their love and appreciation for the characters in this movie that it has come so far,” Boman said.

Aamir, Sharman, Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor starred in the movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone. It revolves around three friends and their college days. The film became the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood, upon release. It’s been 10 years and the movie is still etched in the hearts of people -- especially for actors’ performances and the hit songs like All izz well, Zoobi doobi and Behti hawa sa tha woh.

