R Madhavan denies playing father to Varun Tej on screen, says ‘I’m still a kid’

R Madhavan denied being cast as actor Varun Tej’s father in an upcoming Telugu film.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
R Madhavan says he is still "a kid" to be playing a father to Varun Tej on screen.
R Madhavan says he is still “a kid” to be playing a father to Varun Tej on screen.
         

Actor R Madhavan has laughed off a rumour about being cast to play the father to actor Varun Tej in an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film. Madhavan took to Twitter to clarify he’s not part of the project. He also said he’s young to be playing a father yet.

Replying to a fan who asked whether he was indeed part of the project, Madhavan wrote: “Totally fake bro. I’m still a kid man.” The film, to be directed by Kiran Korrapati, will feature Varun Tej in the role of a boxer. It also stars Ramya Krishnan in a crucial role.

Currently, Madhavan has two projects – Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Nishabdam - in his kitty. While he plays the controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in an espionage case and was later acquitted, in Rocketry; he plays a blind musician in Nishabdam which also stars Anushka Shetty.

Interestingly, Madhavan makes his directorial debut via Rocketry. In an interview a few months ago, he had said he’s thrilled to be playing Nambi Narayanan. “We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserves to be anointed with a worthy film.”

The project, which is gearing up for release next year, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Nishabdam will hit the screens early next year. The film features Madhavan in the role of a blind musician who is married to Anushka Shetty’s character.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The story revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Originally being shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

