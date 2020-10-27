e-paper
Mahesh Bhatt files defamation case against Luveina Lodh, Priyanka Chopra’s mom was worried about this as she became Miss World

From Mahesh Bhatt filing defamation case against Luveina Lodh to Priyanka Chopra’s mother revealing the ‘stupidest thing’ she said after the actor’s Miss World crowning moment, here are top entertainment news stories.

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding reception: Newlyweds sing a romantic song together, Neha dances like a dream

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are now married. The couple followed up their grand wedding ceremonies with a reception on Monday. While Neha decked up in white, Rohanpreet was a contrast in blue.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals ‘the stupidest thing’ she said after actor’s Miss World crowning moment in 2000, watch

Priyanka Chopra has shared the intricate details of the day when she was crowned the Miss World at the age of 18. The Sky Is Pink actor has shared a video in which her mom Madhu Chopra reveals “the stupidest thing” she told her daughter after her win.

(Read full story here)

Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt file Rs 1 cr defamation suit in HC against actor Luveina Lodh

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt on Monday filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against aspiring actor Luviena Lodh for making defamatory, slanderous and false allegations against them. The Bhatts have sought Rs 1 crore in damages from Lodh and also an order restraining her from making any such false claims in future.

(Read full story here)

Jacqueline Fernandez gifts her staff member a car as Dusshera gift. Watch video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has gifted a car to a member of her staff. She was spotted in Mumbai, handing him the keys of his new car and also performing a puja with him. The video shows Jacqueline in a traffic cop’s costume.

(Read full story here)

RJ Anmol recalls interaction with PM Narendra Modi during lockdown, here’s what he was told by the PM

RJ Anmol, unlike many others, is focussing only on the good things that he’s been blessed with in the year 2020. The radio jockey is all set to become a father and has also seen hosting his new music reality show, Jammin. Married to Amrita Rao of Vivah fame, RJ Anmol says its nothing but destiny that he is getting to witness new starts in both personal and professional aspects of his life.

(Read full story here)

