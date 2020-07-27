e-paper
Mahesh Bhatt records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

Mahesh Bhatt records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Monday recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Mahesh Bhatt seen at the Santa Cruz police station.
Mahesh Bhatt seen at the Santa Cruz police station.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai on Monday. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Pictures of the filmmaker, wearing a face shield and a mask, were shared. Ahead of his arrival at the station, he’d tweeted, “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass.”

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the police had also summoned filmmaker Karan Johar’s manager for questioning, amid rising fan pressure to investigate alternate theories about the actor’s death. Deshmukh had said last week there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently.

Mahesh Bhatt seen at the Santa Cruz police station.
Mahesh Bhatt seen at the Santa Cruz police station. ( Mahesh Bhatt )

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh, among others. The actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police.

Rhea had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his suicide. “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she tweeted.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares their chat from June 10, reveals story of his birth: ‘Wish I’ll wake up to see my Bhai’

Mahesh Bhatt’s brother, Mukesh Bhatt had told Times Now in an interview following Sushant’s death that he’d seen it coming. He’d said, “He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong. While the world is shocked about this tragic incident, I am not shocked because I saw it coming. But I am very depressed and very hurt because he was such a bright, talented young boy.”

