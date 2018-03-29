Mahira Khan dances to ‘UP Bihar Lootne’ at friend’s wedding and makes it better. Watch video
Mahira Khan knows her Bollywood moves. Check out the Raees actor dancing to Hindi songs at a friend’s wedding in Pakistan.bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2018 10:07 IST
For all those who watched Raees and wondered why Mahira Khan – with her perfect south Asian beauty and Bollywood-ready performance – was not given a meatier role, here is some good news. You may not see her in a Bollywood film anytime soon but here is your chance to see her doing some classic Bollywood moves on songs such as UP Bihar Lootne and Kaali Teri Choti Hai. And you know what, she simply nails them all.
Mahira seems in her elements as she dances at a friend’s wedding with a few other guests. While they are all good, Mahira is outstanding and can give the original performers on these songs a run for their money. Dressed in a silver lehenga, the actor’s dance videos from the wedding are going viral.
A star in her own right in Pakistan, Mahira recently appear on BBC’s Hardtalk where she spoke about her career and how she was not able to promote Raees in India and how the Shah Rukh Khan film never released in Pakistan.
“Bollywood was never really the aim actually,” Mahira said in the interview, “I mean sure you could argue that I could have done more films there, for sure I could have. But right after Raees I had already started working on Verna, even before our artists got banned in India. My focus was always Pakistan.”
She also said the ban on Pakistani artistes in India came as a “big jolt” but she has moved on. Her TV show Hamsafar, with Fawad Khan in the lead, is very popular in India too.
The actress is currently filming for Saat Din Mohabbat In and Maula Jatt 2.