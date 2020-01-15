Makar Sankranti 2020: Mira Rajput shares pic of daughter Misha flying kite, relaxed selfie too

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a new picture of daughter Misha Kapoor celebrating Makar Sankranti. She also shared a relaxed selfie of herself and won praise.

Misha tries her hand at kite flying.

In the picture, Misha can be seen flying a kite, with the setting sun’s glow all over. The little girl is dressed in yellow and white salwar kameez and wears her hair in a single plait. She can be seen tactfully navigating the kite’s progress in the air. In a selfie Mira shared, the star wife is lying on the grass of her garden and looking at the camera. Her fuss-free makeup won her applause with many fans calling her ‘gorgeous’, ‘real beauty’, ‘beauty’ and ‘cute’.

Mira is very regular with her posts -- on the occasion of Lohri, she had put up pictures and videos from their celebration, perhaps at home. The clips had logs of fire burning, groundnuts and sesame seeds, all part of typical Lohri celebration, in display.

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Deol wished fans on Pongal.

Many other stars too wished their fans on Makar Sankranti and Pongal (harvest festival for people of Tamil Nadu and many other South Indian communities). Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in Panga and as former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in the Tamil/Hindi biopic Thalaivi, also wished fans on Pongal. Esha Deol, whose mother Hema Malini is a Tamilian, also wished fans and friends on Pongal.

A number of stars had taken to social media to wish fans on Lohri. Names included Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar among others.

Akshay had written: “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.”

