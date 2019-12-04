Malaika Arora challenges the age barrier, aces the forearm stand like a pro. See pic
Actor Malaika Arora is a fitness motivator like none other. Her latest post with her doing the forearm stand (Pincha Mayurasana) will stun you. See it here.bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:46 IST
Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora believes in challenging the conventional belief system, this time about fitness and advancing age. The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast has posted a picture on Instagram doing the Pincha Mayurasana (forearm stand) that is sure to jolt one out of slumber.
Part of her Diva Yoga campaign, Malaika can be seen in a perfect yogic pose. Not only does she balance herself delicately, what can’t be missed is her core strength. Much of her body’s weight is being taken by her forearm and shoulders.
View this post on Instagram
Hello world, I'm starting a new way of spreading my #malaikasmondaymotivation with you. Every Monday, I'll challenge you with a yoga pose that I do at @thedivayoga All you have to do is this: - get into the pose - upload a picture of you in that pose - tag @thedivayoga and me. - get a chance to be featured on our page. This week's pose is Pincha Mayurasana, also known as a forearm stand. And here's how to achieve the pose - From a downward dog, Slowly bend your elbows and place them on the floor for a dolphin - keep them directly under your shoulders. - Raise your hips up. - Lift up your right leg, and kick up the left leg off the floor - Your feet can touch the wall or remain in the air - Remain in this position for few seconds. - Keep your head away from the floor Now remember, practice makes you perfect. So don't worry if you fall the first few times. All that matters is getting back up and trying again. Now let's see those pictures rolling in. Also, if you are doing it for the first time, do take the right assistance for the same!
Fans, friends and industry colleagues have been gushing over her fitness levels. Filmmaker Farah Khan couldn’t contain herself as she wrote “this is amazing”. Malaika’s sister Amrita was besides themselves with disbelief and simply wrote “OMG”. Ace photographer turned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar wrote back saying, “Stop it Mala”. Sophie Choudry wrote “Frikkin awesome malla” while Seema Khan said “Wowwww”.
Malaika’s fans too couldn’t stop praising her with some calling her “Insipration Malla”, some writing in to say “amazing” while many others leaving heart and fire emojis.
Also read: Hrithik Roshan shares a picture of his heart, shows ‘how vulnerable we all are’, see it here
Malaika is a passionate yoga practitioner and encourages all to take an hour out from the routine for exercise. Sometime back too, putting out a picture with her doing a derivation of sirsasana (headstand), Malaika had written: “The point isn’t how well you performed today, the point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up everyday. The one hour you spend everyday for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour.”
On the films front, Malaika hasn’t been seen in one for a long time. However, one of her hit song, Munni Badnaam Hui, from the first edition of the Dabangg franchise got a new lease of life as the makers of Dabanng 3 launched a new song, Munna Badnaam Hua.
Follow @htshowbiz for more