Malaika Arora challenges the age barrier, aces the forearm stand like a pro. See pic

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:46 IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora believes in challenging the conventional belief system, this time about fitness and advancing age. The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast has posted a picture on Instagram doing the Pincha Mayurasana (forearm stand) that is sure to jolt one out of slumber.

Part of her Diva Yoga campaign, Malaika can be seen in a perfect yogic pose. Not only does she balance herself delicately, what can’t be missed is her core strength. Much of her body’s weight is being taken by her forearm and shoulders.

Fans, friends and industry colleagues have been gushing over her fitness levels. Filmmaker Farah Khan couldn’t contain herself as she wrote “this is amazing”. Malaika’s sister Amrita was besides themselves with disbelief and simply wrote “OMG”. Ace photographer turned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar wrote back saying, “Stop it Mala”. Sophie Choudry wrote “Frikkin awesome malla” while Seema Khan said “Wowwww”.

Reactions to Malaika’s pose came from all quarters.

Malaika’s fans too couldn’t stop praising her with some calling her “Insipration Malla”, some writing in to say “amazing” while many others leaving heart and fire emojis.

Malaika is a passionate yoga practitioner and encourages all to take an hour out from the routine for exercise. Sometime back too, putting out a picture with her doing a derivation of sirsasana (headstand), Malaika had written: “The point isn’t how well you performed today, the point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up everyday. The one hour you spend everyday for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour.”

On the films front, Malaika hasn’t been seen in one for a long time. However, one of her hit song, Munni Badnaam Hui, from the first edition of the Dabangg franchise got a new lease of life as the makers of Dabanng 3 launched a new song, Munna Badnaam Hua.

