e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora concerned as report says Covid-19 is airborne, remains in air for 8 hours: ‘When does this nightmare end?’

Malaika Arora concerned as report says Covid-19 is airborne, remains in air for 8 hours: ‘When does this nightmare end?’

Actor Malaika Arora expressed her concern as new reports said that coronavirus is indeed airborne and stays in air for 8 hours.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora has been staying home with her son Arhaan through the lockdown.
Malaika Arora has been staying home with her son Arhaan through the lockdown.
         

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories to express her anxiety as new reports said that Covid-19 is airborne and the virus stays in air for 8 hours. She shared a clip of a news report.

Expressing her desperation, she wrote along with the picture: “When does this nightmare end?” The text of the image she shared read: “Covid-19 is confirmed as airborne and remain 8 hours in air. So everyone is required to wear mask everywhere.” Earlier, her building was sealed after a resident tested coronavirus-positive.

Malaika Arora posted this as one of her Instagram stories.
Malaika Arora posted this as one of her Instagram stories.

India has been under pandemic-related lockdown since mid-March. Starting June, a few concessions were provided by central and state governments and some film and television work has begun some work,though in small measure.

Malaika has, of course, stayed confined to her home in the company of her son, Arhaan. Every now and then, she expresses her desire to meet her parents and sister. In mid May, she has shared a family picture with her parents and sister and written: “50 days n counting .... miss u guys.”

In April though, she had sounded more positive and had posted a picture of herself, relaxing at home and had written: “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home....”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

Through the entire lockdown period, her motivation for yoga has, of course, no signs of ebbing. Her Instagram feeds are full of videos and pictures of her yoga routine. On International Yoga Day in June, she had written: “People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.”

“This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Arrest or surrender’: Congress takes a swipe at BJP with a video of Vikas Dubey
‘Arrest or surrender’: Congress takes a swipe at BJP with a video of Vikas Dubey
J-K police say LeT terrorists stalked BJP leader before killing him
J-K police say LeT terrorists stalked BJP leader before killing him
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In