Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have ‘girlie night’ together, see pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are known to be the best of friends. They often party together and Wednesday was no different, only Kareena was missing at the do.

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora shared pictures from their get-together.

Missing from action was Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma, Amrita and Malaika put pictures from their party and needless to say, they surely had fun. Karisma and her pals often meet for lunches and dinners. On May 24, Karisma had put up a picture from a lunch which included their gang of girls including actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, socialite Anu Dewan apart from Karisma , Amrita and Malaika. Missing from this picture was Kareena, who is in London these days with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Reportedly, she will also shoot for portions of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium in the British capital. Sharing some pictures Karisma wrote how “girlie nights” were the best and how they were “missing Bebo”.

Karisma is making a comeback to acting after many years with her new web series called Mentalhood, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji. On Wednesday, she had shared video and pictures from the wrap party of the web series. Sharing them, she wrote: “AND IT’S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing... Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma.” Karisma can be seen cutting the cake and posing with other team members.

Some time ago, she had given details about her character Meira Sharma and wrote, “Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it’s the finding of that balance that’s the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom.” The series will also star Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea among others.

Malaika, too, remains busy with her work. While she has been co-judging India’s Got Talent along with Kiron Kher and Karan Johar since 2012, of late she has been busy with her Indian yoga and wellness startup called Sarva, according to a report in Mid Day.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 15:15 IST