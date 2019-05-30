Malaika Arora shares throwback pic from MTV days, says she misses her red couch. See pic

When Dil Se released in 1998, the song Chaiyya Chaiyya become an instant hit and with it, model Malaika Arora was catapulted into the Hindi film firmament. Dancing atop a train with Shah Rukh Khan was Malaika. However, before that she was known as an MTV VJ.

On Thursday, Malaika shared a throwback picture from the time when she used to host a programme on MTV channel called MTV Loveline, along with ‘funnyman’ Cyrus Broacha. Sharing it, she wrote: “Now that’s a major #throwbackthursday ... this is were it all began for me , on the sets of #Mtvloveline with the one n only #cyrusbroacha (always lookin hungry n waiting to run home )... miss those days .... circa 1998 #gloriousdays#mtvlovelineforver#myredcouch#mtvvjs”

Also read: Vidya Balan breaks down while addressing body-shaming in heart-wrenching video, Twitter says ‘Take a bow’

Malaika went on to marry actor-producer Arbaaz Khan the same year. After 19 years of marriage, the two divorced in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan. Malaika has been in news since quite a few months over her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. After avoiding questions on their relationship status, the Panipat actor recently confirmed that Malaika and he were in a relationship.

Speaking to Filmfare, he said: “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 15:52 IST