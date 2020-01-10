Malang song Chal Ghar Chalen: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur live their best life in Goa before it all comes crashing down

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:04 IST

The makers of Malang, have released the first song titled Chal Ghar Chalen from the film which echoes a painful heartbreak. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Disha Patani and the song shows how Aditya’s character avenges her death.

Composed by Mithoon, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and written by Sayeed Quadri. It begins with Aditya walking away after hanging a person’s body from a building. It then shows glimpses of his and Disha’s love story as they enjoy their time in Goa before she dies. After that, Aditya goes on a killing spree. Some portions of the song have been shot from the perspective of a selfie camera and shows Disha roaming the picturesque locales while holding Aditya’s hand, who is not visible in the shots.

Disha had earlier shared the poster of the song with the caption, “T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R. is all they ever wanted”. It shows an injured Aditya holding a dying Disha in his arms. She had also shared a teaser of the song, describing her character as “Uska Pyaar Hi Uska Ghar Tha (Her love was her only home).”

The trailer of the film had released on Monday and showed four characters talking about their lives and their passion for killing people. It is the story of two people (Disha and Aditya) who love to travel. The two-minute-forty-five-seconds trailer looked like a blend of romance and action. The high points of the trailer were the extensive water sequences performed by Aditya and Disha and the fight scenes featuring Anil and Aditya.

Also read: Deepika Padukone is a picture of devotion as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple to pray for Chhapaak. See pics

Earlier, the makers had shared intriguing character posters featuring the lead actors. In oe poster, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen flaunting his lean and chiselled body with his arms stretched out as he lets out a huge roar. Disha shared an all pink poster which showed her deep in thought, while Anil Kapoor is seen holding a gun in his hand.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to release on February 7. It is Aditya and Mohit’s second collaboration after Aashiqui 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more