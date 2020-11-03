e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mandira Bedi shares new pic with daughter Tara, says son was ‘jealous’ of his sister

Mandira Bedi shares new pic with daughter Tara, says son was ‘jealous’ of his sister

Mandira Bedi shared a new picture with daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal. In an interview, she also spoke about the challenges she faced during the adoption process.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mandira Bedi with her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal.
Mandira Bedi with her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal.
         

In October, actor and host Mandira Bedi shared pictures of her four-year-old adopted daughter, Tara Bedi Kaushal. She shared a new picture with Tara recently, and in an interview, spoke about the adoption process and how her son Vir has reacted to the new member in the family.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mandira wrote: “Mera Tala aur chaabi bhi ! #LockStar.” The black-and-white picture showed the mother and daughter in a huddle.  

In an interview to Mid Day, speaking about Tara, Madira said that her daughter lived an adoption home in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh: “Tara comes from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, a town that’s five hours away from the nearest airport. At the time, it was the height of the lockdown, and Tikamgarh also had a few positive coronavirus cases. When Raj made it to the centre to meet her, he said, she sat on his lap and said, ‘Chalo’. She was all set to go with him. She was not sad to leave [the centre] and had no tears.”

Mandira spoke about the long and tiring adoption process. She also spoke about how they initially connected with the little girl. They saw her picture first and connected over video chats.

Tara joined their family on July 28, 2020. Mandira spoke about her six-year-old son, who was initially keen on getting a kid sister. But by the time Tara joined them, he had grown up. “We had started the adoption process when he was six, and he was excited back then. But now, at nine, he was a bit like, ‘I am not sure how I feel about this’.” Vir has warmed up to her now, she added, and has also introduced her to his classmates over Zoom.

Also read: Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

As a parent, Mandira had initially struggled to strike a balance between them. She mentioned how her son once told her: “‘I feel jealous when you tell her, good girl’. So, I am now paying him more attention too.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In