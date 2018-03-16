Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande’s first look from Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Laxmibai epic leaked

The first look of TV star Ankita Lokhande from Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi has been leaked from the sets of the film, according to reports. Ankita plays a soldier, Jhalkari Bai, in the army of Rani Laxmibai, a role being essayed by National Award-winner Kangana Ranaut.

While there have been no announcements yet, pictures of Ankita posing as Jhalkari Bai have surfaced online. She is reportedly nearing completion of her part of the shooting. Ankita is seen clad in a sari in the picture.

Ankita underwent extensive training in sword fighting for almost two months with Hollywood action director Nick Powell, who has choreographed films such as Braveheart, The Last Samurai and Bourne Identity.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Initially set to release in April, Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi is now expected to come out on August 3. It is directed by Krish with script by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has co-written Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

