Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande’s first look from Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Laxmibai epic leaked
Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande makes her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and her first look from the film has been leaked online.bollywood Updated: Mar 16, 2018 13:54 IST
The first look of TV star Ankita Lokhande from Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi has been leaked from the sets of the film, according to reports. Ankita plays a soldier, Jhalkari Bai, in the army of Rani Laxmibai, a role being essayed by National Award-winner Kangana Ranaut.
While there have been no announcements yet, pictures of Ankita posing as Jhalkari Bai have surfaced online. She is reportedly nearing completion of her part of the shooting. Ankita is seen clad in a sari in the picture.
#PavitraRishta telly star Ankita Lokhande gears up for her Bollywood debut! . Here's Presenting her first look as #Jhalkaribai in Kangana Ranaut's #Manikarnika. . She has finished shooting most of her portions and only a few days of work is left. . The movie releases on 3rd August 2018. . #ankitalokhande #tvactress #Manikarnika #FilmyWhisky
Ankita underwent extensive training in sword fighting for almost two months with Hollywood action director Nick Powell, who has choreographed films such as Braveheart, The Last Samurai and Bourne Identity.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Initially set to release in April, Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi is now expected to come out on August 3. It is directed by Krish with script by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has co-written Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
