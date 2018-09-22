Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut looks regal as queen of Jhansi in new song. See her pic with Saroj Khan

A new photo of Kangana Ranaut dressed as Rani Laxmibai has surfaced on social media. The picture in question is a candid shot from the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi sets and shows Kangana with veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. A romantic song featuring Kangana and actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays King Gangadhar Rao, her husband, in the historical drama, was shot recently at ND Studios in Karjat, reports DNA.

The report says that Manikarnika’s latest song, choreographed by Saroj Khan, who has worked with Kangana in the Tanu Weds Manu, was shot in just one day. While Kangana’s dark grey saree was not attention-grabbing, her glittering array of statement jewellery pieces (multiple gold and pearl necklaces and timeless oversize stud earrings) ensured her regal look was nothing short of stunning. This Kangana look as Rani Laxmibai had maximum impact, while still observing a royal dress code with respect and elegance. Take a look:

A source from the sets says told DNA, “The actors rehearsed for the song for a week before the shoot. It was challenging to wrap it up in one day keeping the huge set-up in mind as it is a period drama. Nonetheless, Kangana, Sarojji and the entire unit worked really hard. They are happy with the chemistry between the lead actors. The shoot went on till the wee hours of the morning as it was shot cleverly keeping the outdoors as well as the interior portion in mind.”

Talking further about the song the source said a library was created as King Gangadhar Rao (Kangana’s husband) had the biggest one in Asia. “A part of the song was shot there while a portion was filmed in the mahal. That’s the reason you see a Sanskrit book in Kangana’s hand,” adds the source.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life story of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. But Kangana’s upcoming film has been making headlines in the past few months for all the wrong reasons. First, it was because of director Krish, who left the film mid-way to direct the NTR biopic. There was a lot of talk about Kangana hijacking the film as its new director, which was later rubbished by producer Kamal Jain. Then, actor Sonu Sood left the project.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 11:57 IST