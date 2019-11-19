Manish Malhotra’s father’s prayer meet: Alia Bhatt attends with Neetu Kapoor; Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar also spotted

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Several Bollywood personalities attended the prayer meet of Manish Malhotra’s father, Suraj Malhotra, on Tuesday in Mumbai. The fashion designer’s father died on November 18.

Spotted at the prayer meet were Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, and others.

Anubhav Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s father’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pictures of Alia walking with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu, and Anil arriving with his wife Sunita, have been shared online. On Tuesday, Manish shared a picture of his father on Instagram, and captioned it with a simple heart emoji. His friends and colleagues from the industry left heart emojis in solidarity. Among those who expressed their condolences were Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhavana Pandey, Karan Tacker, Chitrangda Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and others.

Karan Johar was among the dozens of film industry personalities who paid their condolences to Manish, at his residence on Monday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, Shaina NC, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were seen arriving at Manish’s house.

Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Farah Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari at Manish Malhotra’s home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier in the day, others such as filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, producer Boney Kapoor, filmmaker Punit Malhotra and socialite Sophie Choudry paid their respects at the funeral. According to a report in The Times of India, Manish’s father died at his Bandra home at the age of 91. He had been keeping unwell for some time.

