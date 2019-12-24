Manish Sisodia gives Kangana Ranaut lessons in economics after her ‘only 3% people pay taxes’ comment on CAA

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:01 IST

Deputy Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia has taken it upon himself to clear Kangana Ranaut’s doubts on paying taxes in India. At a recent event, Kangana commented on the countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act. She criticised protestors damaging public property saying only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them.

Giving her a lesson in basic economics, Sisodia explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct. In a series of tweets, Sisodia said: “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. ..But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire.” Sisodia also reminded her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income: “And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer… when going to the cinema… contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?”

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga on Monday, the actor said: “We’re still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool.” Slamming the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country that saw huge violence and arson, even in the national capital, Kangana had said: “What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount.”

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel then responded to Sisodia’s tweets, telling him not to twist her statements.

Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property 🙏 https://t.co/SztpL6MlBU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2019

“Sir (addressing Sisodia) ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property. If you use highways pay toll tax or buy salt and pay tax that’s not income tax, please know if you use resources you pay cos government is cultivating it from collective money.

Rangoli continued: “Holding borders for us and giving us a government so we aren’t enslaved by foreign or antisocial forces and if you use more infrastructure you pay more kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai...Lots of Bolly people holding foreign passports also use this excuse a lot that we pay taxes, so what more resources you use more money you make and more tax you pay, kisi pe ehsaan nahin hai.”

