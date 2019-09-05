Manisha Koirala says Yuvraj Singh was her inspiration as she fought cancer

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:55 IST

Actor Manisha Koirala has revealed that after she won her battle against cancer, the actor now wants to live life fully and enjoy it, adding that cricketer Yuvraj Singh remained her inspiration throughout the struggle.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Manisha as saying, “Sonali (Bendre) is a beautiful, strong woman. Cancer can shake you up, but one should ensure that it doesn’t get the better of you.”

Also read: Chhichhore celeb review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty calls film ‘brilliant’

Asked if life has changed after her battle against cancer, Manisha told the daily, “If there is heaven, it’s here. If there is hell, it’s here. When I was close to death, I realised how lucky I was to be born and be alive. When you are in danger of losing something, you start valuing it more. I love life and want to live it fully. It can be demanding but I want to make the most of my living years. This year, I went to the Everest Base Camp. I want to climb more mountains. And finally, I want to be more useful in whichever part of the world and society I am. I want to live well and chase happiness.”

She also talked about her work and spoke how she never got along with her Khamoshi The Musical co-star Salman Khan: “I wish Salman and I got along during Khamoshi but we didn’t. Sanjay has always liked Salman, and I knew them both long before Khamoshi. We had our fights and our moments during the film, and I still think Salman’s best work is with Bhansali. I am fond of both of them, Bhansali is my jaan. He was on board as the assistant director on 1942—A Love Story.”

“I had read his script long back, when he was looking to cast either one of his favourites— Kajol or Madhuri (Dixit)—but both rejected the film, and that’s when I came on board,” she added.

Manisha, who was recently essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, will now play Sanjay’s onscreen wife in Hindi remake of Prasthanam. “I became a big fan of Baba after watching Rocky and even had his posters up in my room. It was a fan-girl moment when I first worked with him, but over the years we have become good have seen him go through his ups and downs in life, and whenever I have a problem, I just have to tell him. A few days later, he will call to ask, ‘Manya, sab theek ho gaya na?’ We are very comfortable with each other now,” she said in a press statement.

On signing the Prasthanam, she added, “Maanayata Ji (Sanjay’s wife) is producing the film, and I can’t say ‘no’ to Baba and her.”

Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on September 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:47 IST