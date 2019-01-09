Manisha Koirala launches book on her cancer journey, says she is sure Rakesh Roshan will come out as a winner

Actress Manisha Koirala says she is sure that actor-director Rakesh Roshan, who is diagnosed with early stage cancer, will come out as a winner. On Tuesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared on his social media accounts that his father Rakesh has been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer.

A cancer survivor herself, Manisha reacted to the news and said, “I can say only one thing that there is a way out. One should not give up because there is treatment available to this disease. I am sure he will come out of it as winner and I will pray to god that he comes out of it as a winner.”

The actress was interacting with at her book launch titled Healed along with celebrated names like Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, Amruta Fadnavis, Deepti Naval, Rekha and Dia Mirza on Tuesday.

Talking about journey overcoming deadly disease like cancer, Manisha said, “I feel it was a kind of gift for me from life. Whenever we face any difficulties, we get upset about it but I feel difficulties comes in our life to teach us something that we didn’t knew about ourselves. It gives something good in return.

“When I was diagnosed with Cancer that time, I was traumatised but when I look back, I feel it has given me new perspective to see life in a different light and lot of hope about many things in life. It also made me realize that how important my life and health is to me.”

A string of Bollywood celebrities like Rakesh Roshan, Sonail Bendre, Irrfan Khan and Anurag Basu have fought Cancer in recent times.

Asked Manisha what is the reason people from film industry are getting diagnosed with cancer, she said, “People know these things about Bollywood celebrities because they are public figures but this disease is so prevalent in our society. I read one statistics that in developing countries between every three individual one individual is diagnosed with cancer that is the reason why, we should do early check-ups because if you can detect it in early stage then you can treat really well.”

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:35 IST