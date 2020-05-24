e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have the right to complain about my lockdown problems

Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have the right to complain about my lockdown problems

The actor was so moved by the condition of migrant workers in the country during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that he decided to pen this thoughts on social media.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 18:45 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed concern about the situation of migrant workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed concern about the situation of migrant workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.
         

Actor Manoj Bajpayee couldn’t resist penning down a few lines on the situation of migrants in the country during this Covid-19 crisis. He took to Instagram recently to share the thoughts with his fans.

Ask what prompted him, and he tells us, “There is nothing to explain about the situation of migrants. It’s all explained in the visuals you see. I can’t add anything to it. I can only say that when I go through social media, (I see that) each and everyone is quite troubled, and the visuals and reports they see and hear, are heart-wrenching. That’s a thought that came to my mind. Don’t take what I wrote seriously though, I just love poetry, it is amateurish writing. I just tried to explain what I am thinking.”

 

View this post on Instagram

बाबा का कंधा बाबा की मस्ती अब तो चला बस्ती बस्ती आँगन में लोटा पोछा मैं पोटा अब सोया सोया बक्से पे मैं नींदी रानी बड़ी सयानी खटर खटर पटर पटर नगर छूटा शहर छूटा मस्ती छूटी सपने टूटे यार छूटे छूटी मस्ती छूटा कंधा बक्से का ताला बाबा का सीना नगर नगर डगर डगर नींदी रानी सपना दे दो बक्से को अब छूटने ना दो बक्से का कंधा उड़ता परिंदा नींदी रानी बड़ी सयानी!! #lockdownthoughts

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on

In fact, he says anyone who is a better position in comparison to the migrants, has no right to complain. “When I see those visuals of migrants on the road, with little children and crying women, I feel that I don’t have the right to complain about anything. I just feel small talking about my lockdown problems. I will leave it at that,” adds the 51-year-old.

Bajpayee has been stuck in Uttarakhand for more than two months now, but says there have been advantages. He, along with his wife Neha and daughter Ava, have been going to trek on the mountains.

 

The actor shares, “There is a time limit on roaming around. We have to be back by 7 in the evening. Earlier, we would trek on nearby mountains, but you can’t keep doing that for two months. Then there is the pending homework of my daughter, scripts coming in that I read. You watch some new stuff... that’s how life goes. Ava also rescued six puppies, so we got busy with finding homes for them. They all got adopted, and these are the little victories and targets one tries to achieve in this lockdown.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In