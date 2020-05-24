Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have the right to complain about my lockdown problems

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:45 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee couldn’t resist penning down a few lines on the situation of migrants in the country during this Covid-19 crisis. He took to Instagram recently to share the thoughts with his fans.

Ask what prompted him, and he tells us, “There is nothing to explain about the situation of migrants. It’s all explained in the visuals you see. I can’t add anything to it. I can only say that when I go through social media, (I see that) each and everyone is quite troubled, and the visuals and reports they see and hear, are heart-wrenching. That’s a thought that came to my mind. Don’t take what I wrote seriously though, I just love poetry, it is amateurish writing. I just tried to explain what I am thinking.”

In fact, he says anyone who is a better position in comparison to the migrants, has no right to complain. “When I see those visuals of migrants on the road, with little children and crying women, I feel that I don’t have the right to complain about anything. I just feel small talking about my lockdown problems. I will leave it at that,” adds the 51-year-old.

Bajpayee has been stuck in Uttarakhand for more than two months now, but says there have been advantages. He, along with his wife Neha and daughter Ava, have been going to trek on the mountains.

The actor shares, “There is a time limit on roaming around. We have to be back by 7 in the evening. Earlier, we would trek on nearby mountains, but you can’t keep doing that for two months. Then there is the pending homework of my daughter, scripts coming in that I read. You watch some new stuff... that’s how life goes. Ava also rescued six puppies, so we got busy with finding homes for them. They all got adopted, and these are the little victories and targets one tries to achieve in this lockdown.”