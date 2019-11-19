e-paper
Marjaavaan box office day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh film stays steady, makes an estimated Rs 28.42 cr

Marjaavaan box office day 3: The film maintained its momentum on Monday and made an estimated Rs 4-4.5 crores on day 4.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:04 IST
Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.
Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan registered decent numbers on Monday. According to a report on Box Office India, the film made Rs 4-4.25 crores nett on Monday.

This, the report added, was a drop of 40% since Friday. However, if it manages to hold strong through the week, it could soon become a hit. The four-day collections of the film now stand at Rs 28.42 crores.

The report added that like Housefull 4, Marjaavaan too, was heavily panned by media but it has found acceptance in certain sections among the masses as indicated by the numbers.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the first weekend figures of the film and mentioned that its weekend collections were healthy. He wrote, “Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3... Healthy weekend... Finds patronage from mass markets... Large chunk of biz from single screens... Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better... Mon biz is decider... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: Rs 24.42 cr. India biz.” 

Also read: Suhana Khan’s acting debut The Grey Part of Blue is out, fans say she has ‘magnetic screen presence’. Watch video

Marjaavaan also stars Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.

The other Friday release, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor hasn’t been able to make impressive numbers. According to a NDTV report, the film had made Rs 9 crore after two days of its release.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, however, continues to hold steady at the box office. According to Taran, the film proved dominance in the multiplex market. Its second weekend figures stood at Rs 18.5 crore, taking the overall total after two weeks to Rs 90.74 crore. He predicted that the film should hit Rs 100 crores after its third-week run.

He tweeted, “Bala dominates multiplexes... Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Should hit Rs 100 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: Rs 90.74 cr. India biz... Will be Ayushmann’s third, Yami’s third and Bhumi’s second Rs 100 cr grosser.”

 

