Marjaavaan trailer 2: Ravi Kishan joins Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh for more melodrama. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:25 IST

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared the second trailer of his upcoming film Marjaavaan and it is in complete sync with the first trailer, which had an overdose of melodrama and creepy dialogues. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

Sharing the new trailer, Sidharth tweeted, “Excited to share #MarjaavaanTrailer2. Watch #MarjaavaanOn15thNov to find out, aakhir Raghu ne Zoya ko kyun maara?.”The video begins with Ravi Kishan saying in a voice over how love begins when two people meet and ends when they are separated. He plays a cop in the film.

Riteish and Sidharth were earlier pitted against each other in Ek Villain and Riteish was the villain in that film as well. Riteish was reportedly not keen on playing a negative role again but the makers, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani, and director Milap Zaveri decided to give the character a twist -- they made him a dwarf and gave him a larger-than-life personality. Riteish’s villain is called Vishnu in the film. Milap had said, “We decided to make his villain three-foot tall but larger-than-life with a wicked sense of humour. His Vishnu is arrogant and thinks he is invincible.” Interestingly, the character has been inspired by the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Vamana, and this connection is also mentioned in one of the lines of dialogues.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma make it to finale and Twitter is not happy, calls Rashami unfair

Aware that comparisons are bound to be drawn with Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Zero, Milap was quoted as saying, “Shah Rukh played a smaller version of himself. We storyboarded the screenplay and had a midget (sic) gentleman on the sets for Riteish to imbibe certain mannerisms and ensure he didn’t go overboard or underplay the physical aspects of the character.”

Marjaavaan is Tara’s second outing after she made her debut with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2. Rakul Preet, who also stars in the film, will be seen for a second time with Sidharth after Aiyaary.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:25 IST