Meesha Shafi files Rs 2 billion defamation lawsuit against Ali Zafar for ‘causing mental torture, agony’

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:24 IST

Musician Meesha Shafi has filed a Rs 2 billion defamation lawsuit against actor and singer Ali Zafar, whom she had earlier accused of sexual misconduct. The court had previously dismissed Meesha’s case against him.

Meesha seeks Rs 1 billion for the loss of goodwill and reputation caused, Dawn reports, and another Rs 1 billion for ‘mental torture and agony’. Meesha has also asked the court to declare statements made by Zafar against her as ‘false, malicious and defamatory’ and ‘made to injure the reputation of the plaintiff’.

The suit stated, according to Dawn, “It is prayed that the defendant (Zafar) be permanently restrained from making any further defamatory statement against the plaintiff (Shafi).” Zafar had previously filed a Rs 1 billion suit against Meesha for accusing him of sexual harassment. The case is currently underway at a Lahore sessions court.

My statement and media talk outside session court in Lahore https://t.co/7E21xX7ViH #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi pic.twitter.com/5YqfV1ILH6 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 27, 2019

In April, Zafar had written on Twitter that Meesha’s suit alleging sexual harassment had been dismissed. He wrote on Twitter: “Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal. The case in the court is my case against her to pay for damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from. I have also filed a case against all the fake and other accounts being used to run a campaign against me on social media. I have been quiet about all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets were posted against me, like a campaign every time a big event comes. But it’s time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to take strict legal action. And a prayer to our respected courts to decide the matter at earliest for which I would like everyone to join me in asking Miss Shafi to come to the court. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi.”

