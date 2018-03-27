Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s new find — Krishna Gautam

Delhi-born Krishna Gautam is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Gehar, and she believes that her determination will take her long way in Bollywood.

“I believe that my determination is my strong point. Every time someone tries to tell me that there is something I can’t do, I get really offended. I then try to give my best and prove myself in front of everyone,” says Krishna.

Talking about how the acting bug bit her, Krishna, who is also a trained Kathak dancer, says that she wanted to become an actor from a young age.

“I was in the sixth standard when I realised my love for the glamour industry, modelling, and acting. I wanted to do films. So, I got Ram Gopal Varma’s number from a friend and sent him my pictures on WhatsApp. But I never asked him to give me a film. He saw me and said that he wanted to capture me on camera,” says the 22-year-old actor, who aspires to work with filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra some day.

However, the 22-year-old’s decision to move from Delhi to Mumbai was not supported by many, including her family.

“My family didn’t support me at all. I was a topper in 12th and my father wanted me to be a judge. In fact, a lot of people outside the industry told me that this was a bad idea. They told me that things are not easy in the film industry and I will have to struggle a lot. [However] I always received appreciation from those who are in the industry and that is what matters to me,” she says.

Varma, who is known for films such as Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), Company (2002) and the Sarkar trilogy, has earlier launched the career of several actors, including Nisha Kothari and Antara Mali.

