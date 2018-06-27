Meghna Gulzar’s advice to her son: Don’t take success seriously

When you have poet-filmmaker Gulzar and actor Rakhee Gulzar as your grandparents and director Meghna Gulzar as your mother, it is expected that you would develop an inclination towards art. And Meghna says that while her son, Samay, enjoys painting and writing, he is too young to decide what he loves the most and keeps on changing his ambition on a daily basis.

“Samay fluctuates from being a scientist to a stand-up comedian,” Meghna laughs, before adding, “There are a lot of things that he wants to do. He is just eight years old and we are just letting him run free. Kabhi swimming seekh raha hai, kabhi horse riding seekh raha hai, kabhi painting sikh raha hai…”

“Moving ahead, whatever he decides to become, we will support him. We want him to pursue his dream. That is exactly how I was raised. I just want that he grows up into a well-rounded personality and whenever he takes the decision, he should have proper clarity regarding the same,” adds the director of the Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi.

Ask her what if he decides to join the film industry and Meghna is quick to add that first of all she won’t be surprised at his decision and secondly, she and her husband, Govind Sandhu, will definitely support him.

“If he decides to join the film industry, I won’t stop him. After all, it will be his dream. However, I will just give him a piece of advice that neither he should take success too seriously nor should he take failure to heart,” says Meghna.

