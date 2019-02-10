Mere Pyare Prime Minister trailer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s new film tugs at your heartstrings

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister deals with the sensitive issue of open defecation in India by narrating the story of an 8-year-old whose dreams of building a toilet for his mother lands him in front of the Prime Minister’s residence.

The trailer, which came out on Sunday, gives a sneak peek into the plot of the film which follows the journey of Kanhu, a slum boy, who, after his mother is raped by an unknown person, decides to write a letter to the Prime Minister.

Kanhu loves his mother Sargam, played by Anjali Patil, and does odd jobs to contribute to her income. In one scene, he can be seen selling condoms on the streets.

The trailer starts on a lighter note but takes an emotional turn when one day, Sargam goes out to defecate in the middle of the night and is raped by a man on her way back home.

Concerned about his mother’s safety, Kanhu decides to reach out to the one person who he feels is the most powerful person in India- the Prime Minister. “How would you feel if something like this happens with your mother,” he asks in the letter.

The cast also includes Atul Kulkarni, who plays an official at the Prime Minister’s Office. The film is scheduled to release on March 7, 2019.

